2018 NBA playoffs Injury Tracker: Warriors' Andre Iguodala doubtful for Game 4
Injuries are starting to impact the NBA playoffs once again with Andre Iguodala dealing with knee soreness
Injuries are hitting the NBA playoffs once again. Andre Iguodala, a former Finals MVP winner, is doubtful for Game 4 due to knee soreness. Any time he misses would be a monumental loss for the Warriors. Rockets guard Chris Paul appeared to experience some of that stress in Game 2 against the Warriors. Paul looked a bit hobbled toward the end of Wednesday's game, but he is reportedly back to practicing and fine now.
In the Eastern finals, the Celtics have been without Shane Larkin due to a shoulder injury, but they've responded by going up 2-0 on the Cavaliers. Larkin made the trip to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4, but he won't play in either game, and it's unlikely he returns to the court for the rest of the series.
The only other team that has an injury of note is the Warriors. Thankfully for Golden State, it's not Stephen Curry, who's been back in the lineup and playing since the second round. The player still sidelined is Patrick McCaw, who hasn't been able to get on the floor at all. They've handled life without him just fine, but everybody prefers to be at full health by this point of the playoffs.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Celtics: Shane Larkin (shoulder) is "progressing well, but is not anywhere close to playing," coach Brad Stevens said on Thursday. He traveled to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4 but his return this series is unlikely. Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason.
- Cavaliers: None
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Rockets: Chris Paul apparently dealt with some soreness late in Game 2, but Jonathan Feigen reports he's fine and practicing.
- Warriors: Andre Iguodala (knee) is doubtful for Game 4. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) has yet to play in the playoffs, but could make a return this postseason after taking part in non-contact drills.
