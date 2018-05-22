2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Warriors' Andre Iguodala out for Game 4 with knee soreness
Injuries are starting to impact the NBA playoffs once again as Iguodala is nursing a knee contusion
Injuries are making their mark in the NBA playoffs once again. Former Finals MVP winner Andre Iguodala is out for Game 4 due to knee soreness, which is a monumental loss for the Warriors.
In the East, the Celtics have been without Shane Larkin due to a shoulder injury. Boston finds itself in a 2-2 tie with Cleveland after holding a 2-0 lead to begin the Eastern Conference finals.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Celtics: Shane Larkin (shoulder) traveled with the team for Games 3 and 4, but is still listed as doubtful for Game 5. There's still a chance he could play in the series, according to coach Brad Stevens. Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason.
- Cavaliers: None
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Rockets: None
- Warriors: Andre Iguodala (knee) is out for Game 4. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) has yet to play in the playoffs, but could make a return this postseason after taking part in non-contact drills.
