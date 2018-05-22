2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Warriors' Andre Iguodala out for Game 4 with knee soreness

Injuries are starting to impact the NBA playoffs once again as Iguodala is nursing a knee contusion

Injuries are making their mark in the NBA playoffs once again. Former Finals MVP winner Andre Iguodala is out for Game 4 due to knee soreness, which is a monumental loss for the Warriors. 

In the East, the Celtics have been without Shane Larkin due to a shoulder injury. Boston finds itself in a 2-2 tie with Cleveland after holding a 2-0 lead to begin the Eastern Conference finals. 

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 

  • Celtics: Shane Larkin (shoulder) traveled with the team for Games 3 and 4, but is still listed as doubtful for Game 5. There's still a chance he could play in the series, according to coach Brad Stevens.  Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. 
  • Cavaliers: None

No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES