2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Warriors' Andre Iguodala out for Game 4 with knee soreness

Injuries are making their mark in the NBA playoffs once again. Former Finals MVP winner Andre Iguodala is out for Game 4 due to knee soreness, which is a monumental loss for the Warriors.

In the East, the Celtics have been without Shane Larkin due to a shoulder injury. Boston finds itself in a 2-2 tie with Cleveland after holding a 2-0 lead to begin the Eastern Conference finals.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

Celtics: Shane Larkin (shoulder) traveled with the team for Games 3 and 4, but is still listed as doubtful for Game 5. There's still a chance he could play in the series, according to coach Brad Stevens. Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason.

Cavaliers: None