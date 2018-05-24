2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Warriors' Andre Iguodala out for Game 5; Klay Thompson will play

Injuries are making their mark in the NBA playoffs once again. Former Finals MVP winner Andre Iguodala missed Game 4 due to knee soreness, and will sit out again for the Warriors. Although Klay Thompson strained his knee in the last game, he will suit up Thursday night.

In the East, the Celtics have been without Shane Larkin due to a shoulder injury and it's unlikely he will return for the rest of the series.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series: