2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Warriors' Andre Iguodala out for Game 5; Klay Thompson will play
Injuries are starting to impact the NBA playoffs once again, as Klay Thompson suffers a knee strain
Injuries are making their mark in the NBA playoffs once again. Former Finals MVP winner Andre Iguodala missed Game 4 due to knee soreness, and will sit out again for the Warriors. Although Klay Thompson strained his knee in the last game, he will suit up Thursday night.
In the East, the Celtics have been without Shane Larkin due to a shoulder injury and it's unlikely he will return for the rest of the series.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Celtics: Shane Larkin (shoulder) is unlikely to return for the series, according to coach Brad Stevens. Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason.
- Cavaliers: None
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Rockets: None
- Warriors: Andre Iguodala (knee) will not play in Game 5. Klay Thompson (knee), however, will be able to suit up. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) has yet to play in the playoffs, but could make a return this postseason after taking part in non-contact drills.
