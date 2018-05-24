2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Warriors' Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala both questionable for Game 5

Injuries are making their mark in the NBA playoffs once again. Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson is questionable for Game 5 after straining his knee during Game 4. Former Finals MVP winner Andre Iguodala missed Game 4 due to knee soreness, and is also questionable for Game 5.

In the East, the Celtics have been without Shane Larkin due to a shoulder injury and it's unlikely he will return for the rest of the series.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series: