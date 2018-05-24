2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Warriors' Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala both questionable for Game 5
Injuries are starting to impact the NBA playoffs once again, as Klay Thompson suffers a knee strain
Injuries are making their mark in the NBA playoffs once again. Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson is questionable for Game 5 after straining his knee during Game 4. Former Finals MVP winner Andre Iguodala missed Game 4 due to knee soreness, and is also questionable for Game 5.
In the East, the Celtics have been without Shane Larkin due to a shoulder injury and it's unlikely he will return for the rest of the series.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Celtics: Shane Larkin (shoulder) is unlikely to return for the series, according to coach Brad Stevens. Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason.
- Cavaliers: None
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Rockets: None
- Warriors: Andre Iguodala (knee) and Klay Thompson (knee) are questionable for Game 5, but coach Steve Kerr expects them to play. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) has yet to play in the playoffs, but could make a return this postseason after taking part in non-contact drills.
-
Cavs-Celtics: Live updates from Game 5
Keep it right here for the latest updates, news, and highlights from a pivotal Game 5
-
Celtics vs. Cavaliers series breakdown
The Cavaliers tied the series at 2-2 with a Game 4 win, and now face a pivotal Game 5
-
Video of Brown tased released by police
Both Brown and the Bucks issued statements following the video's release on Wednesday
-
Clippers extend contract of Doc Rivers
Rivers was headed into the final year of his contract but will enter 2018 with more security...
-
A.D., Gobert headline All-Defensive team
The All-Defensive teams announced on Wednesday came jam-packed with star power at the top
-
Raja on role players for Cavs on road
With a tied series at 2-all, Cleveland brings momentum on the road looking to steal a win from...