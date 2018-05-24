2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Warriors' Klay Thompson 'should play' Game 5; Andre Iguodala a game-time call
Injuries are starting to impact the NBA playoffs once again, as Klay Thompson suffers a knee strain
Injuries are making their mark in the NBA playoffs once again. Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson is questionable for Game 5 after straining his knee during Game 4. Former Finals MVP winner Andre Iguodala missed Game 4 due to knee soreness, and is also questionable for Game 5.
In the East, the Celtics have been without Shane Larkin due to a shoulder injury and it's unlikely he will return for the rest of the series.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Celtics: Shane Larkin (shoulder) is unlikely to return for the series, according to coach Brad Stevens. Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason.
- Cavaliers: None
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Rockets: None
- Warriors: Andre Iguodala (knee) and Klay Thompson (knee) are questionable for Game 5. Coach Steve Kerr tabbed Iguodala as a game-time decision, though noted he's making "incremental progress." Kerr believes Klay Thompson will play. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) has yet to play in the playoffs, but could make a return this postseason after taking part in non-contact drills.
