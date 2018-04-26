2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Warriors' Stephen Curry practices in full, 'questionable' for Game 1 vs. Pelicans
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every NBA playoff series
Injuries aren't something that any team wants to deal with, particularly in the NBA playoffs, but unfortunately it's just part of the game. As teams make their march toward the NBA Finals, they have to adapt to players missing games to injury, and sometimes it can help determine who advances and who goes home.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) was a full participant at practice on Thursday and is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 1.
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards
- Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) missed Game 5. OG Anunoby (ankle) played Game 5.
- Wizards: Otto Porter Jr. is uncertain to play in Game 6. He is dealing with a right lower leg strain.
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Marcus Smart (thumb) played in Game 5.
- Bucks: John Henson (back) did not travel for Game 5.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat
- 76ers: None.
- Heat: Dion Waiters (ankle) is out for the postseason. Josh Richardson (shoulder) played in Game 5.
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers
- Cavaliers: George Hill (back) missed Game 5. Jose Calderon started in his place.
- Pacers: None.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
- Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) expected to miss the first round of the playoffs.
- Timberwolves: Tyus Jones (knee) played in Game 5.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) and Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) are expected to miss the first-round series.
- Spurs: Kawhi Leonard (quad) is reportedly out for the postseason.
No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Trail Blazers: Maurice Harkless (knee) missed Game 4.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Thunder: Andre Roberson (knee) is out for the postseason.
- Jazz: None.
