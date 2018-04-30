2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Warriors' Stephen Curry probable for Game 2

The first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs has come to a close and, unfortunately, injuries have been a major storyline to track. Perhaps the most impactful to track is the progress of Warriors star Stephen Curry, who has sat out the entire first round but appears to be nearing a return soon.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr ruled Curry probable for Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Meanwhile, Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown is doubtful for Game 1 against the 76ers. In the West, Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, who has played some of the best basketball of his career this postseason, is out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury suffered in Game 6 of the OKC series on Friday.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) played in Game 6 vs. Wizards.



Fred VanVleet (shoulder) played in Game 6 vs. Wizards. Cavaliers: George Hill (back) played in Game 7 vs. Indiana.



No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans