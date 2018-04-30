2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Warriors' Stephen Curry probable for Game 2
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every postseason series
The first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs has come to a close and, unfortunately, injuries have been a major storyline to track. Perhaps the most impactful to track is the progress of Warriors star Stephen Curry, who has sat out the entire first round but appears to be nearing a return soon.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr ruled Curry probable for Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Meanwhile, Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown is doubtful for Game 1 against the 76ers. In the West, Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, who has played some of the best basketball of his career this postseason, is out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury suffered in Game 6 of the OKC series on Friday.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) played in Game 6 vs. Wizards.
- Cavaliers: George Hill (back) played in Game 7 vs. Indiana.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics
- 76ers: None.
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is doubtful for Game 1.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) will play in Game 1. He missed the entirety of the first round.
- Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) is out for Game 1 and possibly longer. He could miss 10 days, per ESPN.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) is probable for Game 2. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) missed Game 1.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
