2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Warriors' Stephen Curry says he's ready to increase workload in Game 3
Curry was an unbelievable +26 in just over 27 minutes in a Game 2 win
This late in the NBA season, there's always a lot to look out for regarding injuries. In the Warriors-Pelicans series, the player to watch is Stephen Curry, who returned with a bang in Game 2, leading the Warriors to a 121-116 win in a 28-point performance in just over 27 minutes. Despite coach Steve Kerr saying Curry wasn't on a minutes restriction in Game 2, Curry seemed limited on floor, and he's ready to up the ante in Game 3, responding to a question on whether he could play 30-plus minutes with an affirmative "oh, for sure."
As for the Jazz, Ricky Rubio's status for Game 3 against the Rockets remains unclear as he recovers from a hamstring injury. He's missed the past two games, which the Jazz split in Houston.
Meanwhile, Celtics star Jaylen Brown was a game-time decision for Game 2 against the 76ers, but he did indeed suit up to play -- which turned out to be great news for the Celtics as he scored 13 points in their victory.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Raptors: None.
- Cavaliers: None.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics
- 76ers: None.
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) returned for Game 2 after missing Game 1.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Rockets: None
- Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) missed Games 1 and 2 and could be out even longer, per ESPN.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) played in Game 2, and is expected to start in Game 3. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) missed Game 2.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
-
2018 NBA lottery standings, odds
The tankathon is officially over, so let's see the results
-
Cavs vs. Raptors series breakdown
The No. 1 Raptors and No. 4 Cavaliers meet in the second round for the second straight sea...
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
-
NBA playoffs schedule by date
The NBA postseason continues Friday with two Game 3s in the Western Conference
-
Kevin Hart has runway scare in Boston
The comedian/Philly superfan appeared in Boston for the Eastern Conference semifinals matc...
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The second round is underway, and we've got the scores from every single game