2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Warriors' Stephen Curry says he's ready to increase workload in Game 3

This late in the NBA season, there's always a lot to look out for regarding injuries. In the Warriors-Pelicans series, the player to watch is Stephen Curry, who returned with a bang in Game 2, leading the Warriors to a 121-116 win in a 28-point performance in just over 27 minutes. Despite coach Steve Kerr saying Curry wasn't on a minutes restriction in Game 2, Curry seemed limited on floor, and he's ready to up the ante in Game 3, responding to a question on whether he could play 30-plus minutes with an affirmative "oh, for sure."

As for the Jazz, Ricky Rubio's status for Game 3 against the Rockets remains unclear as he recovers from a hamstring injury. He's missed the past two games, which the Jazz split in Houston.

Meanwhile, Celtics star Jaylen Brown was a game-time decision for Game 2 against the 76ers, but he did indeed suit up to play -- which turned out to be great news for the Celtics as he scored 13 points in their victory.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

Raptors: None.



Cavaliers: None.



76ers: None.



Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) returned for Game 2 after missing Game 1.



No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Rockets: None



Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) missed Games 1 and 2 and could be out even longer, per ESPN.



No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans