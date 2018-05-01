2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Warriors' Stephen Curry will play in Game 2
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every postseason series
The first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs has come to a close and, unfortunately, injuries have been a major storyline to track. Perhaps the most impactful to track is the progress of Warriors star Stephen Curry, who sat out the entire first round but will finally make his return in Game 2.
Meanwhile, Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown is out for Game 1 against the 76ers. In the West, Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, who has played some of the best basketball of his career this postseason, is out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury suffered in Game 6 of the OKC series on Friday.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Raptors: None.
- Cavaliers: None.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics
- 76ers: None.
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) missed Game 1 but says he intends to return for Game 2: "I'll be back."
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) played in Game 1. He missed the entirety of the first round.
- Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) missed Game 1 and could be out even longer, per ESPN.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) will play in Game 2. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) will miss Game 2.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
