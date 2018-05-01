2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Warriors' Stephen Curry will play in Game 2

The first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs has come to a close and, unfortunately, injuries have been a major storyline to track. Perhaps the most impactful to track is the progress of Warriors star Stephen Curry, who sat out the entire first round but will finally make his return in Game 2.

Meanwhile, Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown is out for Game 1 against the 76ers. In the West, Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, who has played some of the best basketball of his career this postseason, is out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury suffered in Game 6 of the OKC series on Friday.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

Raptors: None.



None. Cavaliers: None.



No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) played in Game 1. He missed the entirety of the first round.



No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans