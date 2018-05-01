2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Warriors' Stephen Curry will play in Game 2

Keeping track of all the injury updates for every postseason series

The first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs has come to a close and, unfortunately, injuries have been a major storyline to track. Perhaps the most impactful to track is the progress of Warriors star Stephen Curry, who sat out the entire first round but will finally make his return in Game 2.

Meanwhile, Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown is out for Game 1 against the 76ers. In the West, Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, who has played some of the best basketball of his career this postseason, is out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury suffered in Game 6 of the OKC series on Friday.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Raptors: None.
  • Cavaliers: None.

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics 

No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

