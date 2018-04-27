2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Wizards' Otto Porter reportedly out for series; Stephen Curry practices 5-on-5

Injuries aren't something that any team wants to deal with, particularly in the NBA playoffs, but unfortunately it's just part of the game. As teams make their march toward the NBA Finals, they have to adapt to players missing games to injury, and sometimes it can help determine who advances and who goes home.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

76ers: None.



None. Heat: Dion Waiters (ankle) is out for the postseason. Josh Richardson (shoulder) played in Game 5.



No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

Trail Blazers: Maurice Harkless (knee) missed Game 4.



