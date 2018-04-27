2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Wizards' Otto Porter reportedly out for series with leg issue

Keeping track of all the injury updates for every NBA playoff series

Injuries aren't something that any team wants to deal with, particularly in the NBA playoffs, but unfortunately it's just part of the game. As teams make their march toward the NBA Finals, they have to adapt to players missing games to injury, and sometimes it can help determine who advances and who goes home.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

  • Trail Blazers: Maurice Harkless (knee) missed Game 4.
  • Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.

No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

  • Thunder: Andre Roberson (knee) is out for the postseason.
  • Jazz: None.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES