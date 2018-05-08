2018 NBA Playoffs: Jazz-Rockets and Pelicans-Warriors live scores, Game 5 updates, schedule
Here's everything you need to know for Tuesday's playoff action
The NBA playoffs continue in the West with two potential elimination Game 5s. First, the Jazz will head to Houston and fight for their playoff lives. They need a win to stay alive, but this could be a huge moment for the career of Rockets veteran Chris Paul, who's never reached the conference finals before.
The evening will finish with the Warriors looking to finish off the Pelicans with the series back in Oakland. Golden State dominated Game 4 and are a win away from reaching the Western Conference finals for the fourth year in a row. The Pelicans have responded well so far to adversity in this series, but teams have to play perfect basketball to beat the Warriors. That's something they haven't been able to do yet. One more loss and their season is over.
NBA playoff schedule for Tuesday, May 8
- Game 5: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. ET - TNT (GameTracker)
- Game 5: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET - TNT (GameTracker)
Game 5: Rockets vs. Jazz
The Rockets have a very good chance of eliminating the Jazz in Game 5. They're at home, fully healthy and coming off two wins in Utah. Both Ricky Rubio and Dante Exum are out as well, which has proven to be a big blow to the Jazz. If they are going to survive another game, they'll need Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to have big games.
Game 5: Warriors vs. Pelicans
The Warriors have implemented Stephen Curry back into their lineup seamlessly and the results have been dominant. Golden State looks unstoppable once again and it's hard to see the Pelicans stealing another game from them in this series.
