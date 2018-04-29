2018 NBA Playoffs: Jazz vs. Rockets and Pacers vs. Cavs scores, live updates, highlights, news

The first round of the NBA playoffs has come to a close. The Cavaliers finished off the Pacers in a dramatic Game 7 at home. LeBron James put together a dominant 45-point performance that managed to edge out Victor Oladipo and his 30 points. Now, the Cavs will move on to the second round to play Toronto.

Out in the Western Conference, the Jazz and Rockets will begin their second round series on Sunday. Utah thoroughly outplayed Oklahoma City in the first round, but Houston will be a different challenge. The top-seeded Rockets are a high-powered offensive juggernaut and it will be interesting to see how they choose to attack the Jazz defense.

NBA playoff scores for Sunday, April 29

Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers 105, Indiana Pacers 101 (box score)



Game 1: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, 3:30 p.m. ET - ABC (GameTracker)



Game 7: Pacers at Cavs

LeBron James did what everybody expected him to do in Game 7, and that's carry the Cavs through to the next round. He started off the game knocking down his first seven shots from the floor.

Typically James would sit down to take a breather at the end of the first quarter, but he understands what's needed from him in a pivotal Game 7. He reportedly told his family that was his plan during a break in the game, but wound up going to the locker room with one minute remaining in the third quarter due to cramps.

We just need to mic the LeBron family section. He just told them he's playing the whole game. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) April 29, 2018

James eventually returned to the game early in the fourth quarter, but not before the Cavs surprisingly extended the lead. Indiana failed to take advantage of the precious minutes without James on the floor.

LeBron briefly went to the locker room after experiencing cramping in his legs, via @heydb. https://t.co/DeSUCerJE4 — ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2018

James even took some time to make history. He is now the record holder for most steals in NBA playoff history. This was arguably a legacy game for James' career.

Despite James' historic night, this one still went down to the wire. The Pacers fought their way back into the game thanks to Victor Oladipo, who was incredible for Indiana. He had 30 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and even made some clutch plays late.

Oladipo gets to the cup for 2 to cut it to 4 with :50.1 remaining!#NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/zOSfQIcxM2 — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2018

In the end, James was the difference maker. He finished with 45 points, seven assists, nine rebounds and propelled the Cavaliers to a clutch 105-101 Game 7 victory. James has still never lost in the first round, but this was easily the most dramatic first round series of his career. Cleveland will now head to Toronto for Round 2.

Game 1: Jazz at Rockets

Ricky Rubio is out for Game 1 and could be out an extended period of time due to a hamstring injury.

Tough blow for Utah: Jazz guard Ricky Rubio could miss 10 days with left hamstring injury, league sources tell ESPN. His return could be sooner, based upon progression in rehabilitation. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 28, 2018

Luc Mbah a Moute will return to the Rockets for Game 1. He missed the entirety of the first round with a shoulder injury.