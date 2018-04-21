2018 NBA Playoffs: Live scores, news, schedule: 76ers-Heat, Blazers-Pelicans, Rockets-Wolves, Thunder-Jazz

Saturday's NBA playoff games feature some fantastic matchups. The Pelicans have a chance to sweep the higher seeded Trail Blazers and become the first team of the postseason to advance into the second round. The 76ers and Heat are in a testy series that could really go either way at this point, but the return of Joel Embiid has seemingly given Philadelphia a huge edge.

The two later games are two more Western Conference showdowns. The Jazz and Thunder will try to break their 1-1 tie and the Rockets will be seeking a commanding 3-0 lead over Minnesota. This will be the Timberwolves' first postseason game played at home since 2004, so that's going to be a building filled with energy.

You can find the schedule below along with live updates, news and highlights from all of Saturday's action.

NBA playoff scores for Saturday, April 21

Game 4: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 2:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Game 4: Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Game 3: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Game 4: 76ers at Heat