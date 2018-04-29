2018 NBA Playoffs: Live scores, updates, highlights as Celtics win Game 7; Warriors, Pelicans meet for Game 1

The NBA playoffs is finally reaching the second round ... but not before a Game 7 was taken care of first. The Celtics-Bucks series came down to a final game and the Celtics took it all after beating Milwaukee 112-96 on Saturday. The home team dominated that series without either side able to prevail on the road. In the West, the second round officially tips off with the Warriors and Pelicans. Anthony Davis was phenomenal in the first round against Portland, but can he repeat that performance against Golden State? We'll find out soon.

NBA playoff scores for Saturday, April 28

Game 7: Boston Celtics 112, Milwaukee Bucks 96 (box score)



Game 1: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT) (GameTracker)



Game 7: Bucks vs. Celtics

Jaylen Brown left Game 7 with a hamstring injury. He was available to return, but the Celtics played it safe and kept him on the bench. Full story

The Celtics were just fine in Game 7 despite losing Brown. They controlled most of the game with relative ease and fended off a couple Bucks runs. Al Horford in particular was a monster all night long. He finished with 26 points and even had a block on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Horford was incredible all night on both ends. The first half was just a highlight reel of all the different ways he can score on the Bucks.

The most disrespectful thing he did all night was power through some Bucks defenders for a layup and then flex on his way back up the court. Horford doesn't show much emotion when he's playing so this was a rare outburst on his part.

With Boston's victory, the home team won every single game in this series. The injured Celtics will now take on the 76ers in a matchup between the East's No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. Despite being the higher seed, Boston is going to come in as underdogs. If the Celtics are going to win that series, they'll need to do to Philadelphia what they did in Game 7 against Milwaukee.

Game 1: Pelicans vs. Warriors

Stephen Curry missed the entirety of the first round while he recovers from an MCL injury. He is out for Game 1, but there is a chance he'll play in Game 2. Full story