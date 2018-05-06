2018 NBA Playoffs: Live scores, updates, highlights for Raptors-Cavaliers; Celtics win thriller in Philly

Saturday offers two pivotal Game 3s in the Eastern Conference, starting with Celtics-76ers followed by Raptors-Cavs to top off the evening. The stakes are always high in the NBA playoffs -- but they are especially high for Toronto, which risks falling behind 3-0 in its series.

The Sixers know what that feels like after losing a heart-breaking Game 3 at home to the resilient Celtics, who take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

NBA playoff schedule for Saturday, May 5

Game 3: Boston Celtics 101, Philadelphia 76ers 98 -- OT (Box Score)



Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Game 3: Celtics vs. 76ers

The unquestioned highlight of the first half, and maybe the entire playoffs, was Joel Embiid's huge dunk all over Aron Baynes off of a sweet dish from Ben Simmons.

It was a hard-fought, back and forth game, but the end of regulation provided some major drama. It looked like the Sixers would get the last shot of regulation, but a disastrous JJ Redick turnover resulted in a Jaylen Brown layup with 1.7 seconds left to play.

Rozier finds Brown on the break to take the lead with 1.7 to go!!! pic.twitter.com/fXVCahEHcR — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 5, 2018

Just when we thought the Celtics were going to take a 3-0 lead, Marco Belinelli came to the rescue, tying the game with a fadeaway long two-pointer at the buzzer.

And if you thought the end of the fourth quarter was thrilling, the end of overtime was just as heart-stopping. It wound up with Brad Stevens drawing up a phenomenal play to get Al Horford open under the basket. He finished the shot to give the Celtics the lead.

Al for the lead!!! pic.twitter.com/qI45g4XauX — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 5, 2018

As if that weren't enough, Horford came up with a clutch steal on the ensuing possession to seal the game for Boston.

What a ballgame.

Game 3: Raptors vs. Cavs

Raptors coach Dwane Casey made it very clear that there will be changes to Toronto's lineup in Game 3, but wouldn't elaborate.

How much thought has Casey given to tweaking his lineup going into Game 3? "A lot".



He wouldn't specify, but expect changes. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) May 5, 2018

Toronto finished the season as the East's top seed and were expected to finally be able to exorcise its previous postseason demons, especially against LeBron James and Co. So far, it's not going as planned as the Raptors trail 2-0 entering a do-or-die game that will be on the road.