2018 NBA Playoffs: Live scores, updates, schedule for Joel Embiid's return in 76ers vs. Heat

The playoffs continue with three Game 3s on Thursday. First, Joel Embiid will (probably!) make his long-awaited return to the Philadelphia 76ers lineup as they try to take home-court advantage back from the Miami Heat. Then, the Portland Trail Blazers will try to avoid falling down 3-0 to the New Orleans Pelicans in what is essentially a must-win game on the road. Finally, the San Antonio Spurs will try to protect their home court against the Golden State Warriors.

NBA playoff scores for Thursday, April 19

Game 3: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Game 3: Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Game 3: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 9:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Game 3: 76ers at Heat

The story here is simple: Embiid is back. He wore a mask with goggles built right into it ... only in the NBA.

This is some look pic.twitter.com/dvYJn1nqWk — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) April 19, 2018

Questions: Will the Heat be able to score consistently now that Embiid is manning the middle? Will the Sixers maintain their pace and passing? What will this do to Miami coach Erik Spoelstra's frontcourt rotation? I'm not sure the Heat can survive offensively without Kelly Olynyk on the court, but I wouldn't want Olynyk guarding Embiid.

In the first quarter, J.J. Redick dropped a sweet behind-the-back pass to Amir Johnson for a wide open bucket.

Game 3: Blazers at Pelicans

Jrue Holiday has been the best guard in this series, and if that continues, Portland is in serious trouble. Blazers star Damian Lillard said after Game 2 that he needs to "find a way to get it done" despite the Pelicans' aggressive defense, but that could be easier said than done. Holiday has been masterful, and New Orleans hasn't appeared particularly concerned with the Blazers' role players. Lillard knows that he can't force the issue and must give up the ball when he's pressured, but it's hard to imagine his team winning if he doesn't score more frequently and more efficiently.

Game 3: Warriors at Spurs

This game doesn't feel super important after the death of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich's wife, Erin. Here's a quote from Manu Ginobili, via News 4 San Antonio's Quixem Ramirez:

"An emotional type of day and you don't know how to handle it," Ginobili said. "It just happens. We are all devastated and hurting for Pop. We all know what kind of guy Pop is but not many know the type of gal that Erin was. It's painful and to go through this, it's always tough. There is never a good time. We are all hurting for Pop. We want to be next to Pop and we want to support him, but we have to go out there and compete."

Assistant coach Ettore Messina will take Popovich's place on the sideline.