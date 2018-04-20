2018 NBA Playoffs: Live scores, updates, schedule for Warriors vs. Spurs; 76ers go up 2-1, Pelicans take 3-0 lead

Trust the process, indeed. Donning a superhero mask to protect his injured face, Joel Embiid went to work in the second half to help lead Philly to a 2-1 series lead over the Heat in the first of three playoff games on Thursday night.

Later, the Portland Trail Blazers were absolutely blitzed by the New Orleans Pelicans in what was essentially a must-win game on the road. The Pelicans were in charge from the opening whistle, and now hold a commanding 3-0 lead in the series, with a chance to close it out at home in Game 4.

Finally, the Golden State Warriors took care of business in a somber game against the San Antonio Spurs to take a 3-0 lead. They'll look for the sweep on Sunday in San Antonio.

NBA playoff scores for Thursday, April 19

Game 3: Philadelphia 76ers 128, Miami Heat 108 (Box Score)



Game 3: New Orleans Pelicans 119, Portland Trail Blazers 102 (Box Score)



Game 3: Golden State Warriors 110, San Antonio Spurs 97 (Box Score)

Game 3: 76ers at Heat

The story here is simple: Embiid is back. He wore a mask with goggles built right into it ... only in the NBA.

This is some look pic.twitter.com/dvYJn1nqWk — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) April 19, 2018

Embiid went to work in the fourth quarter, finishing with a team-high 23 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Ben Simmons posted a near triple-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

In the first quarter, J.J. Redick dropped a sweet behind-the-back pass to Amir Johnson for a wide open bucket.

Game 3: Blazers at Pelicans

Uh, what just happened. The Pelicans were the underdogs heading into this series without DeMarcus Cousins, and now they're up 3-0 in the first round and look pretty much unstoppable. Nikola Mirotic looks like a man possessed, setting a playoff career-high for the third time in three games this series. He finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, three steals and a block as the Pelicans cruised to a commanding lead in the series.

Just when you think you've seen everything Anthony Davis is capable of, he drops your jaw with another incredible play. Thursday was no exception.

Anthony Davis comes out of NOWHERE! 😵@PelicansNBA have extended their lead in the 3rd Q on @NBATV #DoItBigger pic.twitter.com/KTTQcDMXhb — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2018

Game 3: Warriors at Spurs

This game did't feel super important after the death of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich's wife, Erin, but they had to play it anyway. The Warriors took a 3-0 lead, as expected, and the sweep looks all but inevitable.