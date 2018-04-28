2018 NBA Playoffs: Live scores, updates, schedule, highlights for Bucks-Celtics Game 7, Pelicans-Warriors Game 1
We've got all the news, scores, and highlights from Saturday night's NBA playoff action
The NBA playoffs is finally reaching the second round ... but not before a Game 7 is taken care of first. The Celtics-Bucks series has come down to a final game where the winner takes all. So far the home team has dominated this series without either side able to prevail on the road. After a winner is decided there, the second round will officially tip off with the Warriors and Pelicans. Anthony Davis was phenomenal in the first round against Portland, but can he repeat that performance against Golden State? Will Stephen Curry suit up for the Warriors? We'll find out soon.
NBA playoff scores for Saturday, April 28
- Game 7: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET (TNT) (GameTracker)
- Game 1: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT) (GameTracker)
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Game 7: Bucks vs. Celtics
John Henson will miss Game 7 due to a back injury. He last played in Game 2. Milwaukee has so far managed to survive without him, but it would obviously prefer to be entering such a critical game at full strength.
Anything can happen in Game 7. Here are some keys to the game for both the Bucks and Celtics to pull off the victory. Full story
Game 1: Pelicans vs. Warriors
Stephen Curry missed the entirety of the first round while he recovers from an MCL injury. He is questionable for Game 1, but he's been participating in 5-on-5 practices so there is hope that he'll be back on the floor Saturday night. Full story
