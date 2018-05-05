2018 NBA Playoffs: Live scores, updates, schedule, highlights for Celtics-76ers and Raptors-Cavaliers

Saturday offers two pivotal Game 3s in the Eastern Conference, starting with Celtics-76ers followed by Cavs-Raptors to top off the evening. The stakes are always high in the NBA playoffs -- but they are especially high for Toronto and Philly, both of which risk falling behind 3-0 in their respective series.

So with the high stakes should come high drama as the playoff picture crystallizes itself further.

NBA playoff schedule for Saturday, May 5

Game 3: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 3: Raptors vs. Cavs

Raptors coach Dwane Casey made it very clear that there will be changes to Toronto's lineup in Game 3, but wouldn't elaborate.

How much thought has Casey given to tweaking his lineup going into Game 3? "A lot".



He wouldn't specify, but expect changes. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) May 5, 2018

Toronto finished the season as the East's top seed and were expected to finally be able to exorcise its previous postseason demons, especially against LeBron James and Co. So far, it's not going as planned as the Raptors trail 2-0 entering a do-or-die game that will be on the road.

Game 3: Celtics vs. 76ers

Jaylen Brown's hamstring held up well in his return in Game 2. However, Celtics coach Brad Stevens says Brown will come off the bench once again for Game 3.

Jaylen Brown will play and come off the bench. Brad Stevens think he will have a similar minutes restriction to Game 2. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) May 5, 2018

Brown's presence has only helped Boston, which holds a 2-0 lead as the series moves to Philadelphia.