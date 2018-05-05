2018 NBA Playoffs: Live scores, updates, schedule, highlights for Celtics-76ers and Raptors-Cavaliers
Cleveland and Boston can both take a 3-0 lead over Toronto and Philly, respectively, on Saturday
Saturday offers two pivotal Game 3s in the Eastern Conference, starting with Celtics-76ers followed by Cavs-Raptors to top off the evening. The stakes are always high in the NBA playoffs -- but they are especially high for Toronto and Philly, both of which risk falling behind 3-0 in their respective series.
So with the high stakes should come high drama as the playoff picture crystallizes itself further.
Be sure to follow along below with all the latest scores, news and highlights as we keep you updated throughout all the action.
NBA playoff schedule for Saturday, May 5
- Game 3: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 3: Raptors vs. Cavs
Raptors coach Dwane Casey made it very clear that there will be changes to Toronto's lineup in Game 3, but wouldn't elaborate.
Toronto finished the season as the East's top seed and were expected to finally be able to exorcise its previous postseason demons, especially against LeBron James and Co. So far, it's not going as planned as the Raptors trail 2-0 entering a do-or-die game that will be on the road.
Game 3: Celtics vs. 76ers
Jaylen Brown's hamstring held up well in his return in Game 2. However, Celtics coach Brad Stevens says Brown will come off the bench once again for Game 3.
Brown's presence has only helped Boston, which holds a 2-0 lead as the series moves to Philadelphia.
