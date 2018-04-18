2018 NBA Playoffs: Live scores, updates, schedule, highlights for Raptors vs. Wizards, Bucks vs. Celtics, Pelicans vs. Blazers
The postseason rolls on with three games on Tuesday
The NBA playoffs are off and rolling. Two Game 2s are already in the books and we still have six to go, including three on Tuesday night.
The Pelicans have a chance to win their second straight game in Portland and head back to New Orleans up 2-0. The Raptors will try to continue prove why they belong in the conversation as one of the favorites to reach the NBA Finals. The Celtics and the Bucks are likely in for another slugfest. All three series were tightly contested in Game 1 and there's no reason to think it won't be different in Game 2.
Below you'll find everything you need to know for this evening of the NBA playoffs.
NBA playoff scores for Tuesday, April 17
- Game 2: Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 2: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 2: New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Game 2: Wizards vs. Raptors
The Raptors came out on fire in Game 2, pouring in 44 points in the first quarter. They hit 11 3s in the first half, and took an 18-point lead into the break.
Game 2: Bucks at Celtics
After winning a thriller in Game 1, the Celtics came out strong early in Game 2. Plays like this from Jaylen Brown helped them take an early lead.
