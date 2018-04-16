2018 NBA playoffs: Live updates, schedule, game scores, highlights for Heat vs. 76ers and Spurs vs. Warriors
There are two pivotal Game 2s on tap for Tuesday night
Every series has one game under its belt, and the NBA playoffs are officially upon us. Now it's time to see if teams can take control of the series by building a crucial 2-0 lead. On Monday it will be the Sixers, who destroyed Miami in Game 1, and the Warriors, who blew out the Spurs in their opener, looking to take command.
After the coaching staffs make the necessary adjustments, both of Monday's games should be a lot closer than the first time around. We'll be here all night bringing you live updates from the games, along with highlights and news from around the NBA. Thanks for joining us.
NBA playoff schedule for Monday, April 16
All times Eastern
- Game 2: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
- Game 2: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
Live udpates
-
