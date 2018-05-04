2018 NBA Playoffs: Live updates, scores, highlights for 76ers vs. Celtics; LeBron, Cavs take 2-0 lead
Thursday's Game 2 action begins with Cavs-Raptors followed by 76ers-Celtics
The NBA playoffs have been anything but dull through the first round. Early second-round action has proven that trend is likely to continue on an upward trajectory.
Tuesday night's action got underway with Game 2 between the Cavaliers and Raptors. Or, "The LeBron James Show," as everyone who watched the game will tell you. After a close, well-played first half, the Cavaliers simply ran the Raptors out of the gym in the second half thanks to a spectacular performance by LeBron. He finished the game with 43 points, eight rebounds and 14 assists, hitting jumper after jumper no matter what the Raptors did defensively. Kevin Love also stepped up, bouncing back from a poor Game 1 performance with 31 points and 11 rebounds.
Still to come, the Celtics will try to match the Cavaliers and take a 2-0 lead in their series with the Sixers.
Follow along with all the fun, scores and highlights in our updated live blog below.
NBA playoff scores for Thursday, May 3
- Cavaliers 128, Raptors 110 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Live blog
Game 2: Cavaliers 128, Raptors 110
It was a well played first half in Toronto, with both teams shooting over 50 percent from the field. And unsurprisingly, each team's stars came ready to play. LeBron James and Kevin Love combined for 34 points, while DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry put up 29 of their own.
Similar to Game 1, the Raptors had control for much of the first half, though they never quite pushed their lead up to the 14-point mark. But once again the Cavs closed the half strong to get right back in the game. At the break the Raptors led 63-61.
As for the second half, well, that belonged to one LeBron James. "The King" simply took over the game, and there was nothing the Raptors could do.
LeBron finished the night with 43 points, eight rebounds and 14 assists, while Kevin Love added 31 points and 11 rebounds.
Game 2: 76ers vs. Celtics
After being listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Game 1, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown entered Game 2 early in the first quarter. He didn't waste any time getting into the action.
