2018 NBA Playoffs: Live updates, scores, highlights for Rockets-Jazz; Pelicans take Game 3

Friday night will feature two pivotal second-round Game 3s. In the first, the Pelicans got back into their series with the Warriors. After losing both games in Oakland, the Pelicans came back with a dominant performance. Anthony Davis led the way with a monstrous 33-point, 18-rebound double-double, while Nikola Mirotic added 16 points and 13 rebounds and Jrue Holiday finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Furthermore, Rajon Rondo dished out a whopping 21 assists. When the final buzzer sounded, the Pelicans had a 119-100 win, and narrowed the deficit to 2-1.

In the nightcap, the stakes are even higher for the West's top-seeded Rockets. The Jazz managed to leave Houston with a win, and now host the Rockets in a difficult Salt Lake City environment with the series tied 1-1. Utah has an opportunity to pounce on a team that could quickly find its backs against the wall.

NBA Playoff scores for Friday, May 4

New Orleans Pelicans 119, Golden State Warriors 100 (Box Score)



Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Game 3: Pelicans 119, Warriors 100

The first five minutes or so of Game 3 looked like everyone on both teams spent pre-game touring Bourbon Street in New Orleans rather than going through warm-ups, but eventually everyone figured things out. Well, more specifically, the Pelicans figured things out. They jumped out to a big lead early, going up by as many as 13 points in the first quarter.

Jrue jams again!



Unfortunately for the Pelicans, the Warriors eventually figured out there was a game, and closed the gap to just six points at the half. Klay Thompson led their comeback effort, pouring in 20 points in the second quarter alone.

The Warriors weren't able to keep up their comeback, however, as the Pelicans took control right from the beginning of the third quarter. At one point in the frame they led by 25, and simply coasted the rest of the way.

Anthony Davis finished with 33 points and 18 rebounds, while Rajon Rondo dropped an incredible 21 assists as the Pels narrowed the series deficit to 2-1.

Game 3: Rockets at Jazz

The Jazz stole Game 2 in Houston and now look to take a 2-1 lead in the series in Game 3 at home. They'll have to do it once again without point guard Ricky Rubio, who has been ruled out for Game 3 and has yet to play in this series due to a hamstring injury.