2018 NBA Playoffs: Live updates, scores, highlights, schedule for Cavs vs. Raptors, 76ers vs. Celtics
Thursday's Game 2 action begins with Cavs-Raptors followed by 76ers-Celtics
The NBA playoffs have been anything but dull through the first round. Early second-round action has proven that trend is likely to continue on an upward trajectory.
Kendrick Perkins and Drake have been caught up in a verbal tussle, Donovan Mitchell has dunked on, well, everyone, and LeBron James has been otherwordly, leading the Cavaliers to a 1-0 series lead over the top-seeded Raptors. The action picks up again Thursday with two dandies, beginning with Cleveland-Toronto at 6 p.m. ET then followed up by Boston-Philadelphia at 8:30 p.m.
Follow along with all the fun, scores and highlights in our updated live blog below.
NBA playoff scores for Thursday, May 3
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Live blog
Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Raptors
It's probably going to be another heated game between the Cavs and Raptors, but one fan has been warned about getting too aggressive. The NBA has reportedly warned Drake after his verbal exchange with Cavs center Kendrick Perkins after Game 1. Full story
Game 2: 76ers vs. Celtics
Speaking of celebrity superfans, Philly rapper Meek Mill will reportedly make the trek to Boston for Game 2 to root on his Sixers, and will sit next to Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Full story
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, who missed Game 1 due to a hamstring injury, remains doubtful for Game 2:
