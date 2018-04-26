2018 NBA Playoffs: Live updates, scores, highlights, schedule, news for Celtics-Bucks Game 6

Despite being without their two best players, the Boston Celtics are on the verge of moving on to the second round of the NBA playoffs. With a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, they'll earn themselves a date with the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals. But the Bucks aren't going to make it easy.

Standing in the Celtics' path are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and a Milwaukee team looking to advance to the second round for the first time since 2001. A Bucks win will force a Game 7 in Boston on Saturday. Here's how to watch the game, along with our live updates and highlights from throughout the night.

How to Watch Game 6

Date: Thursday, April 26



Thursday, April 26 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin



BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT



TNT Live stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App

Live updates

Henson out again

Bucks center John Henson, who hasn't played since Game 2 due to back soreness, will also miss Game 6. Henson was originally listed as a game-time decision, but Bucks coach Joe Prunty ruled him out before the game.

Tyler Zeller and Thon Maker will once again fill in for Henson in the middle.