2018 NBA Playoffs: Live updates, scores, highlights, schedule, news for Celtics-Bucks Game 6
Boston will try to close the series out on the road, while Milwaukee will attempt to force a Game 7
Despite being without their two best players, the Boston Celtics are on the verge of moving on to the second round of the NBA playoffs. With a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, they'll earn themselves a date with the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals. But the Bucks aren't going to make it easy.
Standing in the Celtics' path are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and a Milwaukee team looking to advance to the second round for the first time since 2001. A Bucks win will force a Game 7 in Boston on Saturday. Here's how to watch the game, along with our live updates and highlights from throughout the night.
How to Watch Game 6
- Date: Thursday, April 26
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
Live updates
Henson out again
Bucks center John Henson, who hasn't played since Game 2 due to back soreness, will also miss Game 6. Henson was originally listed as a game-time decision, but Bucks coach Joe Prunty ruled him out before the game.
Tyler Zeller and Thon Maker will once again fill in for Henson in the middle.
-
