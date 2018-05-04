2018 NBA Playoffs: Live updates, scores, schedule, highlights for Warriors-Pelicans, Rockets-Jazz

Friday night will feature two pivotal second-round Game 3s, with Warriors-Pelicans kicking things off at 8 p.m. ET. Golden State enters the game on an extreme high after not only winning the first two games at home, but also welcoming back a fully healthy Stephen Curry in Game 2. His return to the starting lineup will be a big boon as the West's No. 2 seed hits the road looking to jump out to a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

In the nightcap, the stakes are even higher for the West's top-seeded Rockets. The Jazz managed to leave Houston with a win, and now host the Rockets in a difficult Salt Lake City environment with the series tied 1-1. Utah has an opportunity to pounce on a team that could quickly find its backs against the wall.

NBA Playoff scores for Friday, May 4

Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Game 3: Warriors at Pelicans

Golden State won both of its home games to open the series, and they're getting even better news with the expected return of Stephen Curry to the starting lineup. Curry's workload is expected to increase in his second game back from a knee injury that sidelined him for nearly six weeks. Full story

Game 3: Rockets at Jazz

The Jazz stole Game 2 in Houston and now look to take a 2-1 lead in the series in Game 3 at home. They'll have to do it once again without point guard Ricky Rubio, who has been ruled out for Game 3 and has yet to play in this series due to a hamstring injury.