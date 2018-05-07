2018 NBA Playoffs: Monday schedule, TV channels, online stream, matchups, times, dates, bracket

Just four games into the second round of the 2018 NBA playoffs, and we could already have two series complete. First the Boston Celtics will try to eliminate the Philadelphia 76ers, then the Cleveland Cavaliers will look to sweep the Toronto Raptors. It should be a set of games, so be sure not to miss it.

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

Monday, May 7

Game 4: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Tuesday, May 8

Game 5: Utah Jazz at Houston Rocekts, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 5: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, May 9

Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)



Game 5: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)



Thursday, May 10

Game 6: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 6: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)

Friday, May 11

Game 6: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 6: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)

Saturday, May 12

No games scheduled

Sunday, May 13

Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, time/channel TBD (if necessary)



Game 7: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, time/channel TBD (if necessary)



Monday, May 14

Game 7: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)



Game 7: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)



Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16

Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)



Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17