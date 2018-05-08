2018 NBA Playoffs: Raptors vs. Cavaliers live scores, Game 4 updates, highlights, schedule and analysis

The NBA playoffs roll on in the Eastern Conference on Monday. In the first game of the night, the 76ers stayed alive by winning an extremely ugly Game 4 over the Celtics. There were 51 combined fouls, 23 combined turnovers, and neither team shot over 41 percent. After a fairly even first half, the Sixers used a strong third quarter to extend their lead to double digits, then spent the fourth quarter successfully holding off the Celtics' comeback attempt. Brett Brown's decision to insert TJ McConnell into the starting lineup paid off, as he finished with 19 points on 9 of 12 shooting, seven rebounds and five assists, while playing some solid defense. Dario Saric also had a strong game, leading the Sixers in scoring with 25 points.

Still to come, the Cavaliers aim for a sweep against the Raptors in Cleveland. LeBron James ripped the hearts out of the Toronto faithful with a game-winning bucket in Game 3 to take a commanding 3-0 lead. The Raptors haven't been able to do much through the first three games and it feels like they're playing for nothing but pride at this point.

Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT (GameTracker)



The first half of Game 4 was not exactly the most aesthetically pleasing half of basketball. Both teams shot under 36 percent from the field, and combined for 24 fouls.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the half was a little scuffle between Joel Embiid and Terry Rozier, who got in each other's face during a dead ball. Both players were assessed double technicals.

The Sixers led at the break by four at the break thanks to 11 points and eight rebounds from Embiid.

Nothing much changed about the game on an aesthetic level in the second half, but the scoreboard certainly did. The 76ers used one of their patented third quarter runs to take control of the game.

Joel Embiid follows up the play with a slam!



The Sixers then spent the rest of the way holding off the Celtics' comeback attempt, which never really got going in the fourth quarter. T.J. McConnell gave the Sixers a big boost with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Dario Saric scored a game-high 25.

Game 4: Raptors at Cavaliers (Cleveland leads series 3-0)

The Raptors probably should have won Game 1 and they had a chance to win Game 3 on Saturday. Had they won either of those games, then this would have been completely different series with completely different storylines. Alas, LeBron James is amazing and as a result, the Raptors find themselves within one game of being swept for the second consecutive postseason. Do they have anything left in the tank?