2018 NBA Playoffs: Rockets eliminate Jazz; Pelicans-Warriors live scores, updates, highlights, bracket

The NBA playoffs continue in the West with two Game 5s. First, the Rockets took care of business to eliminate the Jazz and advance to the Western Conference finals. At multiple points in the first half, the Rockets looked capable of pulling away, but the Jazz kept within striking distance. Eventually, that effort paid off for the Jazz, as they battled back from a double-digit deficit in the third quarter to take the lead, thanks to a 22-point frame by Donovan Mitchell. But in the fourth, the Rockets pulled away, with Chris Paul leading the charge. He dropped 41 points (a playoff career-high), 10 assists and seven rebounds to push the Rockets past the finish line. They'll now await the winner of the Warriors-Pelicans series, which could also end on Tuesday night.

Golden State dominated Game 4 and are a win away from reaching the Western Conference finals for the fourth year in a row. The Pelicans have responded well so far to adversity in this series, but teams have to play perfect basketball to beat the Warriors. That's something they haven't been able to do yet. One more loss and their season is over.

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

NBA playoff schedule for Tuesday, May 8

Game 5: Rockets 112, Jazz 102 (Box Score)



Game 5: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET - TNT (GameTracker)



If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Game 5: Rockets 112, Jazz 102

The Jazz are facing elimination in Game 5, and they did a pretty good job of hanging around in the first half. The Rockets made a few different runs where they looked ready to pull away, but the Jazz kept bouncing back.

It was a tie game with less than two minutes left in the first half, but then the Rockets closed on an 11-3 run to take an eight point lead into the break.

CP3 leads 11-3 run to end half! 🔥



Paul: 15 PTS, 6 AST

Harden: 9 PTS, 4 AST#Rockets 54 | #TakeNote 46



📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/eLFrt2RXke — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2018

The first few minutes of the second half will prove crucial. If the Rockets pick up where they left off, they could put this game away. And the Rockets did get off to a strong start in the third quarter, extending their lead to double digits. But the Jazz quickly bounced back, even taking the lead thanks to an incredible performance from Donovan Mitchell, who dropped 22 points in the third.

But the Rockets started to pull away in the fourth, as Chris Paul took over the game to advance to his first ever conference finals.

Paul finished with a playoff career-high 41 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Game 5: Warriors vs. Pelicans

The Warriors have implemented Stephen Curry back into their lineup seamlessly and the results have been dominant. Golden State looks unstoppable once again and it's hard to see the Pelicans stealing another game from them in this series.