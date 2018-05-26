2018 NBA Playoffs: Saturday schedule, matchups, TV channels, online stream, times, dates, bracket
The NBA playoffs continue on Saturday with Game 6 between the Rockets and Warriors
The NBA Finals are inching ever closer. The Celtics and Cavaliers will play a winner-take-all Game 7 in Boston on Sunday, while the Rockets have a chance to clinch a trip to the Finals if they can beat the Warriors in Game 6 of their series.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Saturday, May 26
- Game 6: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Sunday, May 27
- Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
Monday, May 28
- Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
Thursday, May 31
- Game 1: Celtics/Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Sunday, June 3
- Game 2: Celtics/Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
Wednesday, June 6
- Game 3: Rockets/Warriors at Celtics/Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Friday, June 8
- Game 4: Rockets/Warriors at Celtics/Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Monday, June 11
- Game 5: Celtics/Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*
Thursday, June 14
- Game 6: Rockets/Warriors at Celtics/Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*
Sunday, June 17
- Game 7: Celtics/Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC*
*If necessary
