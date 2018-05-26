2018 NBA Playoffs: Saturday schedule, matchups, TV channels, online stream, times, dates, bracket

The NBA Finals are inching ever closer. The Celtics and Cavaliers will play a winner-take-all Game 7 in Boston on Sunday, while the Rockets have a chance to clinch a trip to the Finals if they can beat the Warriors in Game 6 of their series.

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Saturday, May 26

Game 6: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT



Sunday, May 27

Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)



Monday, May 28

Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)



Thursday, May 31

Game 1: Celtics/Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Sunday, June 3

Game 2: Celtics/Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Wednesday, June 6

Game 3: Rockets/Warriors at Celtics/Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Friday, June 8

Game 4: Rockets/Warriors at Celtics/Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Monday, June 11

Game 5: Celtics/Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*

Thursday, June 14

Game 6: Rockets/Warriors at Celtics/Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*

Sunday, June 17

Game 7: Celtics/Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC*

*If necessary