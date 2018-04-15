2018 NBA playoffs: Saturday schedule, tip times, bracket, TV channel info for every first-round matchup
Four games rang in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday
What a start to the 2018 NBA playoffs. The defending champion Warriors looked great against the undermanned Spurs, while the No. 1 East seed, the Toronto Raptors, finally won the first game of a playoff series. Sunday should be just as exciting.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Saturday, April 14
- Game 1: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, 3 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 1: Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 1: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 1: New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Sunday, April 15
- Game 1: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 1 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 1: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 1: Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 1: Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Monday, April 16
- Game 2: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Tuesday, April 17
- Game 2: Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 2: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2: New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Wednesday, April 18
- Game 2: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2: Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 2: Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Thursday, April 19
- Game 3: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3: Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 3: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Friday, April 20
- Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- Game 3: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, April 21
- Game 4: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 2:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
Sunday, April 22
- Game 4: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 4: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Monday, April 23
- Game 4: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Tuesday, April 24
- Game 5 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, Time TBD, TV TBD
Wednesday, April 25
- Game 5 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD
Thursday, April 26
- Game 6 (if necessary): Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, Time TBD, TV TBD
Friday, April 27
- Game 6 (if necessary): Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, Time TBD, TV TBD
Saturday, April 28
- Game 7 (if necessary): Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, Time TBD, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Time TBD, TNT
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD
Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1
- Conference semifinals begin (possible move up to April 28-29, depending on how quickly first-round series end)
Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16
- Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)
Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17
- 2018 NBA Finals begin
-
Ben Simmons shines in playoff debut
Ben Simmons was phenomenal in his playoff debut, and the 76ers' win streak extends to 17 in...
-
Raptors kill playoff demons in Game 1
Toronto's transformation was on display on Saturday
-
NBA Playoffs: Blazers-Pelicans preview
Everything you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 first-round series in the West
-
Kerr makes first chess move in Game 1
Kerr didn't waste any time pulling a couple of tricks out of his bag, and it worked to per...
-
Raptors end Game 1 losing streak
The Raptors beat the Wizards, 114-106
-
Green: Warriors can win without Curry
It took Green one game to play the disrespect card and that is fantastic