2018 NBA playoffs: Schedule, bracket, TV info, analysis for each first-round playoff matchup

The regular season is over and the NBA playoffs are finally here. There are plenty of intriguing matchups in the first round, and some of the series kicked off with a great start on Saturday. The rest will begin on Sunday, so make sure you know when, where, and how to watch for every single NBA playoff series.

Below are the schedules and dates for every first-round series:

Eastern Conference

Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Toronto: Saturday, April 14, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2 in Toronto: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV



Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN 2



Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Washington: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)

Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Boston: Sunday, April 15, 1 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2 in Boston: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in Milwaukee: Friday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Milwaukee: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. ET, ABC



Game 5 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)

Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Philadelphia: Saturday, April 14, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 2 in Philadelphia: Monday, April 16, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in Miami: Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 4 in Miami: Saturday, April 21, 2:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)



Game 6 in Miami: TBD (if necessary)



Game 7 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)



Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Cleveland: Sunday, April 15, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2 in Cleveland: Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)

Western Conference

Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Houston: Sunday, April 15, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday, April 18, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)



Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Oakland: Saturday, April 14, 3 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2 in Oakland: Monday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in San Antonio: Thursday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 4 in San Antonio: Sunday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC



Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in San Antonio: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)

Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Portland: Saturday, April 14, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2 in Portland: Tuesday, April 17, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in New Orleans: Thursday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV



Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)



Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Sunday, April 15, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Wednesday, April 18, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV



Game 3 in Utah: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)



2018 NBA Playoff Bracket