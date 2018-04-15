2018 NBA playoffs: Schedule, bracket, TV info, analysis for each first-round playoff matchup

The NBA postseason began on Saturday. Here's how to watch every series on TV

The regular season is over and the NBA playoffs are finally here. There are plenty of intriguing matchups in the first round, and some of the series kicked off with a great start on Saturday. The rest will begin on Sunday, so make sure you know when, where, and how to watch for every single NBA playoff series.

Below are the schedules and dates for every first-round series:

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)

Playoff series preview

  • Game 1 in Toronto: Saturday, April 14, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 2 in Toronto: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
  • Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN 2
  • Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Washington: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)

No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)

Playoff series preview

  • Game 1 in Boston: Sunday, April 15, 1 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 2 in Boston: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Milwaukee: Friday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Milwaukee: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 5 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)

Playoff series preview

  • Game 1 in Philadelphia: Saturday, April 14, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 2 in Philadelphia: Monday, April 16, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Miami: Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 4 in Miami: Saturday, April 21, 2:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Miami: TBD (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)

Playoff series preview

  • Game 1 in Cleveland: Sunday, April 15, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 2 in Cleveland: Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)

Western Conference

No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)

Playoff series preview

  • Game 1 in Houston: Sunday, April 15, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday, April 18, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)

No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)

Playoff series preview

  • Game 1 in Oakland: Saturday, April 14, 3 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 2 in Oakland: Monday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in San Antonio: Thursday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 4 in San Antonio: Sunday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in San Antonio: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)

Playoff series preview

  • Game 1 in Portland: Saturday, April 14, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 2 in Portland: Tuesday, April 17, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in New Orleans: Thursday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV
  • Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Portland: TBA (if necessary) 
  • Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)

No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)

Playoff series preview

  • Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Sunday, April 15, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Wednesday, April 18, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV
  • Game 3 in Utah: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary) 
  • Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)

