2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, scores, bracket for every first-round postseason matchup

The first round of the NBA postseason is kicking into high gear, and we've got the scores from every single game

We've been treated to several wonderful, action-packed days of NBA playoff basketball, and things are just getting started. There was some serious drama in the Game 1s over the weekend, and the drama continued with pivotal Game 2s on Monday. The Heat leveled their series with the 76ers. The Warriors, meanwhile, will try to take a 2-0 lead in their series against the Spurs.

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every first-round series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)

Playoff series breakdown

  • Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106 | Herbert: Raptors slay playoff demons
  • Game 2 in Toronto: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
  • Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN 2
  • Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Washington: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)

No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)

Playoff series breakdown

  • Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (OT) | Maloney: Celtics win after crazy sequence
  • Game 2 in Boston: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Milwaukee: Friday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Milwaukee: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 5 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)

Playoff series breakdown

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)

Playoff series breakdown

  • Game 1 in Cleveland: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 | Herbert: Offensive issues plague Cavs
  • Game 2 in Cleveland: Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)

Western Conference

No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)

Playoff series breakdown

  • Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101
  • Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday, April 18, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)

No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)

Playoff series breakdown

  • Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92 | Ward-Henninger: Kerr one-ups Pop
  • Game 2 in Oakland: Monday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in San Antonio: Thursday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 4 in San Antonio: Sunday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in San Antonio: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)

Playoff series breakdown

  • Game 1 in Portland: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95 | Barnewall: Holiday the real hero of Game 1
  • Game 2 in Portland: Tuesday, April 17, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in New Orleans: Thursday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV
  • Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Portland: TBA (if necessary) 
  • Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)

No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)

Playoff series breakdown

  • Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 116, Jazz 108
  • Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Wednesday, April 18, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV
  • Game 3 in Utah: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary) 
  • Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

2018-nba-bracket.jpg
Igor Mello/CBS Sports
