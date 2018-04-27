2018 NBA Playoffs: Score, highlights as Giannis leads Bucks over Celtics to force Game 7
The Bucks held serve to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in Boston on Saturday
Ladies and gentlemen, we've got ourselves a Game 7. The Bucks held off the Boston Celtics, 97-86 in Thursday night's Game 6 in Milwaukee to force a winner-take-all game in Boston on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo was simply remarkable, putting up 31 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals without committing a turnover. Malcolm Brogdon and Khris Middleton added 16 apiece in the win.
The Celtics continued to climb back throughout the second half, cutting the lead to just three points, but the Bucks pulled away in the end. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 22 points, while Terry Rozier added 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
The home team has won every game so far in this series, and the Bucks will try to break that trend on Saturday. Below you'll find some highlights from the game, along with a recap of our live coverage for the evening.
Final Score
- Milwaukee Bucks 97, Boston Celtics 86 (Box Score)
Too. Much. Giannis.
As the Celtics were clawing their way back into the game, Antetokounmpo collected a huge offensive rebound and putback to give the Bucks some breathing room.
Tatum is quite an impressive rookie
It's not often you see this kind of move from a rookie, let alone in the NBA playoffs. Jayson Tatum has an advanced skill set for a 20-year-old.
Now that's a Eurostep
The Greek Freak got extra freaky with this one. Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered one of the best Eurosteps of the year, sending Semi Ojeleye to the ground.
Giannis throws it down
Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the first half on a roll, including this emphatic breakaway dunk.
Jabari jam
The Bucks want to push the pace, and this is a great way to do it. Matthew Dellavedova found Jabari Parker for the transition dunk.
Henson out again
Bucks center John Henson, who hasn't played since Game 2 due to back soreness, also missed Game 6. Henson was originally listed as a game-time decision, but Bucks coach Joe Prunty ruled him out before the game.
Thon Maker started in Henson's place.
Recap of live updates
Celtics vs. Bucks series breakdown
The Celtics will have to defend home court in Game 7 on Saturday
