2018 NBA Playoffs: Score, highlights as Giannis leads Bucks over Celtics to force Game 7

Ladies and gentlemen, we've got ourselves a Game 7. The Bucks held off the Boston Celtics, 97-86 in Thursday night's Game 6 in Milwaukee to force a winner-take-all game in Boston on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo was simply remarkable, putting up 31 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals without committing a turnover. Malcolm Brogdon and Khris Middleton added 16 apiece in the win.

The Celtics continued to climb back throughout the second half, cutting the lead to just three points, but the Bucks pulled away in the end. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 22 points, while Terry Rozier added 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The home team has won every game so far in this series, and the Bucks will try to break that trend on Saturday. Below you'll find some highlights from the game, along with a recap of our live coverage for the evening.

Final Score

Milwaukee Bucks 97, Boston Celtics 86 (Box Score)

Too. Much. Giannis.

As the Celtics were clawing their way back into the game, Antetokounmpo collected a huge offensive rebound and putback to give the Bucks some breathing room.

Tatum is quite an impressive rookie

It's not often you see this kind of move from a rookie, let alone in the NBA playoffs. Jayson Tatum has an advanced skill set for a 20-year-old.

Now that's a Eurostep

The Greek Freak got extra freaky with this one. Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered one of the best Eurosteps of the year, sending Semi Ojeleye to the ground.

Giannis throws it down

Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the first half on a roll, including this emphatic breakaway dunk.

Giannis finds open space! 🦌💥



11 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL for The Greek Freak.#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/ivEXxrPfi7 — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2018

Jabari jam

The Bucks want to push the pace, and this is a great way to do it. Matthew Dellavedova found Jabari Parker for the transition dunk.

Henson out again

Bucks center John Henson, who hasn't played since Game 2 due to back soreness, also missed Game 6. Henson was originally listed as a game-time decision, but Bucks coach Joe Prunty ruled him out before the game.

John Henson is once again OUT for th #Bucks tonight (back soreness), per Joe Prunty pic.twitter.com/EDBVphnkYW — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) April 26, 2018

Thon Maker started in Henson's place.

Recap of live updates

