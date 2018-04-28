2018 NBA Playoffs: Scores, bracket, schedule, TV info for every first-round postseason matchup
The first round of the NBA postseason is wrapping up, and we've got the scores from every single game
The Eastern Conference is lagging behind the West a little bit, as two first-round series will have their Game 7s while the second round begins out West. The Jazz and Raptors won on Friday, officially making their way into the second round.
Coming up Saturday: The Celtics host Milwaukee one last time and the Warriors host the Pelicans to kick off the second round.
Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every first-round series (info on live streaming here):
Eastern Conference
First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards
Toronto wins series 4-2
- Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106 | Herbert: Raptors slay playoff demons
- Game 2 in Toronto: Raptors 130, Wizards 119 | Barnewall: Raptors prove old ways are extinct
- Game 3 in Washington: Wizards 122, Raptors 103
- Game 4 in Washington: Wizards 106, Raptors 98
- Game 5 in Toronto: Raptors 108, Wizards 98
- Game 6 in Washington: Raptors 102, Wizards 92
First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks
Playoff series breakdown
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (OT) | Maloney: Celtics win after crazy sequence
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 120, Bucks 106 | Herbert: Giannis, Middleton can't beat Celtics by themselves
- Game 3 in Milwaukee: Bucks 116, Celtics 92 | Maloney: Bucks' role players dominate
- Game 4 in Milwaukee: Bucks 104, Celtics 102 | Maloney: Celtics' loss teaches valuable lessons
- Game 5 in Boston: Celtics 92, Bucks 87
- Game 6 in Milwaukee: Bucks 97, Celtics 86 | Maloney: Giannis cements elite status with heroic performance
- Game 7 in Boston: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat
Philadelphia wins series 4-1
- Game 1 in Philadelphia: 76ers 130, Heat 103 | Barnewall: Simmons stuns in playoff debut
- Game 2 in Philadelphia: Heat 113, 76ers 103 | Botkin: Wade turns back the clock
- Game 3 in Miami: 76ers 128, Heat 108
- Game 4 in Miami: 76ers 106, Heat 102 | Herbert: Everything the Sixers overcame
- Game 5 in Philadelphia: 76ers 104, Heat 91
First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers
Playoff series breakdown
- Game 1 in Cleveland: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 | Herbert: Offensive issues plague Cavs
- Game 2 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 100, Pacers 97 | Herbert: LeBron finds sidekick in Korver
- Game 3 in Indianapolis: Pacers 92, Cavaliers 90 Herbert: Cavs' nightmare second half
- Game 4 in Indianapolis: Cavaliers 104, Pacers 100
- Game 5 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 98, Pacers 95
- Game 6 in Indianapolis: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 87
- Game 7 in Cleveland: Sunday, April 29, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
Western Conference
First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
Houston wins series 4-1
- Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101
- Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82
- Game 3 in Minneapolis: Timberwolves 121, Rockets 105 | Forgrave: Wolves' win gives fans hope
- Game 4 in Minneapolis: Rockets 119, Timberwolves 100 | Forgrave: Rockets' perfect fourth
- Game 5 in Houston: Rockets 122, Timberwolves 104
First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
Golden State wins series 4-1
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92 | Ward-Henninger: Kerr one-ups Pop
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 116, Spurs 101 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors answer physical counterpunch
- Game 3 in San Antonio: Warriors 110, Spurs 97
- Game 4 in San Antonio: Spurs 103, Warriors 90
- Game 5 in Oakland: Warriors 99, Spurs 91 | Ward-Henninger: Spurs were Warriors' perfect warm-up
First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans wins series 4-0
- Game 1 in Portland: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95 | Barnewall: Holiday the real hero of Game 1
- Game 2 in Portland: Pelicans 111, Trail Blazers 102 | Barnewall: Playoff Rondo looks to finish
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Pelicans 119, Trail Blazers 102 | Skiver: Pelicans have unleashed Mirotic
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Pelicans 131, Trail Blazers 123 | Ward-Henninger: Should Warriors worry?
First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Utah wins series 4-2
- Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 116, Jazz 108
- Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Jazz 102, Thunder 95 | Maloney: Thunder stars go 0-14 in final frame
- Game 3 in Utah: Jazz 115, Thunder 102
- Game 4 in Utah: Jazz 116, Thunder 96 | Bizarre wrong call against Jazz
- Game 5 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 107, Jazz 99
- Game 6 in Utah: Jazz 96, Thunder 91
Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
Playoff series breakdown
- Game 1 in Oakland: Saturday, April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2 in Oakland: TBA
- Game 3 in New Orleans: TBA
- Game 4 in New Orleans: TBA
- Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Game 1 in Houston: Sunday, April 29, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 2 in Houston: TBA
- Game 3 in Utah: TBA
- Game 4 in Utah: TBA
- Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
Celtics vs. Bucks series breakdown
The Celtics will have to defend home court in Game 7 on Saturday
-
2018 NBA Playoffs bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
Westbrook calls out Jazz fans after loss
Westbrook took issue with the words he heard and called for it to come to an end in Utah
-
Westbrook snaps at fan after OKC loss
Russ probably isn't the best guy to mess with after his team was just bounced
-
Will Game 7 be LeBron's last for Cavs?
This is not a championship team, but it will be fun to see how long LeBron can extend his stay...
-
No-call late in OKC game dooms Thunder
George's late 3-point attempt came with contact from Rudy Gobert, but went uncalled