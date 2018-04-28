2018 NBA Playoffs: Scores, bracket, schedule, TV info for every first-round postseason matchup

The Eastern Conference is lagging behind the West a little bit, as two first-round series will have their Game 7s while the second round begins out West. The Jazz and Raptors won on Friday, officially making their way into the second round.

Coming up Saturday: The Celtics host Milwaukee one last time and the Warriors host the Pelicans to kick off the second round.

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every first-round series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

Toronto wins series 4-2

First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

Playoff series breakdown

First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

Playoff series breakdown

Western Conference

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

Houston wins series 4-1

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Golden State wins series 4-1

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans wins series 4-0

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Utah wins series 4-2

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Oakland: Saturday, April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2 in Oakland: TBA

Game 3 in New Orleans: TBA

Game 4 in New Orleans: TBA



Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)

Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Game 1 in Houston: Sunday, April 29, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2 in Houston: TBA

Game 3 in Utah: TBA

Game 4 in Utah: TBA



Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)

Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket