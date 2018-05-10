2018 NBA Playoffs: Scores, bracket, schedule, TV info for every postseason matchup

The conference finals matchups are all set. The second round was over pretty quickly, as the Cavaliers won in a four game sweep, while the Celtics, Warriors and Rockets all needed just five games to advance. It will be a rematch of last season in the Eastern Conference finals, with the Celtics and Cavaliers squaring off starting on Sunday. As for the Western Conference finals, that series will get underway on Monday, as the Warriors take on the Rockets in the long-awaited showdown.

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Game 1 in Boston: Sunday, May 13, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2 in Boston: Monday May 15, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3 in Cleveland: Saturday May 19, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4 in Cleveland: Monday May 21, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 in Boston: Sunday May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland wins series 4-0

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers

Playoff series breakdown

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

Toronto wins series 4-2

First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

Boston wins series 4-3

First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

Cleveland wins series 4-3

Western Conference

Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

Game 1 in Houston: Monday, May 14, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday May 16, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3 in Oakland: Sunday May 20, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4 in Oakland: Tuesday May 22, 9 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Houston: Thursday May 24, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

Game 6 in Oakland: Saturday May 26, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

Game 7 in Houston: Monday May 28, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Houston wins series 4-1

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

Golden State wins series, 4-1

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

Houston wins series 4-1

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Golden State wins series 4-1

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans wins series 4-0

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Utah wins series 4-2

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports



