2018 NBA Playoffs: Scores, highlights as LeBron beats Raptors at buzzer, Celtics win thriller in Philly

You can exhale now. What a couple of games we were treated to on Saturday, as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics both took 3-0 leads in incredibly dramatic ways.

First the Celtics needed overtime and a few key Sixers turnovers to come away with the victory. Then the Cavs won on a ridiculous LeBron James game-winner as the final buzzer sounded.

Here's a recap of the scores, news and highlights from the games.

NBA playoff scores for Saturday, May 5

Game 3: Boston Celtics 101, Philadelphia 76ers 98 -- OT (Box Score)



Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers 105, Toronto Raptors 103 (Box Score)

Game 3: Celtics 101, 76ers 98 (OT)

The unquestioned highlight of the first half, and maybe the entire playoffs, was Joel Embiid's huge dunk all over Aron Baynes off of a sweet dish from Ben Simmons.

It was a hard-fought, back and forth game, but the end of regulation provided some major drama. It looked like the Sixers would get the last shot of regulation, but a disastrous JJ Redick turnover resulted in a Jaylen Brown layup with 1.7 seconds left to play.

Rozier finds Brown on the break to take the lead with 1.7 to go!!! pic.twitter.com/fXVCahEHcR — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 5, 2018

Just when we thought the Celtics were going to take a 3-0 lead, Marco Belinelli came to the rescue, tying the game with a fadeaway long two-pointer at the buzzer.

And if you thought the end of the fourth quarter was thrilling, the end of overtime was just as heart-stopping. It wound up with Brad Stevens drawing up a phenomenal play to get Al Horford open under the basket. He finished the shot to give the Celtics the lead.

Al for the lead!!! pic.twitter.com/qI45g4XauX — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 5, 2018

As if that weren't enough, Horford came up with a clutch steal on the ensuing possession to seal the game for Boston.

What a ballgame.

Game 3: Cavs 105, Raptors 103

Raptors coach Dwane Casey mixed things up by changing his starting lineup. Fred VanVleet took the spot of Serge Ibaka, but it was actually Ibaka who ended up having a huge game with 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks off the bench. His defense led to transition offense late in the game.

Kyle Lowry was brilliant as the Raptors climbed back into the game, eventually tying it on an OG Anunoby 3-pointer with eight seconds left in the game.

But that just set the stage for what could be the shot of the NBA playoffs ... a running, one-footer off the glass as time expired to give the Cavs a 3-0 lead.

Just when you think you've seen the best from LeBron, he goes and does something like this. Simply remarkable.

Recap of live updates

