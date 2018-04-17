2018 NBA playoffs scores, highlights, bracket: Wade, Heat even series, Warriors go up 2-0 on Spurs

Day 3 of the NBA Playoffs is in the books. The night opened with Game 2 between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat started out slow, but used a monster second quarter to build a double-digit lead on the Sixers, before almost giving it all away in the fourth. But Dwyane Wade saved the day with some big plays down the stretch, finishing with 28 points as the Heat evened the series, 1-1.

The nightcap was Game 2 between the Spurs and Warriors out in Oakland. It was a spirited effort from the Spurs, who played much better than they did in Game 1. Unfortunately for them, they just aren't talented enough without Kawhi Leonard. Eventually, the Warriors wore them down, thanks to 32 points from Kevin Durant and 31 points from Klay Thompson

Game 2: Heat 113, 76ers 103 (Box Score)



Game 2: Warriors 116, Spurs 101 (Box Score)

Game 2: Heat 113, 76ers 103

The Miami Heat came out ready to play in Game 2, especially Dwyane Wade. The veteran had 21 points off the bench in the first half, and moved into 10th place on the all-time postseason scoring list.

He kept up the strong play all game long, coming up with a few huge plays down the stretch, as the Heat held off a furious comeback attempt by the Sixers.

Wade pokes it away & jams it down at the other end!



The @MiamiHEAT up 104-96 with 2:35 left. #NBAPlayoffs on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/hy7a1YgkFZ — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2018

Wade finished with 28 points on 11 of 17 shooting and seven rebounds. This was the Sixers' first loss since March 13, including the final 16 games of the regular season.

Game 2: Warriors 116, Spurs 101

The Spurs looked much better in Game 2 than they did in Game 1, especially LaMarcus Aldridge, who poured in 34 points. But it didn't matter. The Warriors were just too much in the second half, as Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson powered them to a comfortable 15-point victory.

The @warriors use big second half to grab the 116-101 W & a 2-0 series lead!#DubNation

Kevin Durant: 32 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST

Klay Thompson: 31 PTS, 5 AST#GoSpursGo

LaMarcus Aldridge: 34 PTS, 12 REB

Patty Mills: 21 PTS#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/LTS9LdqMwP — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2018

Durant finished with 32 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Thompson added 31 points. With a 2-0 lead, the Warriors are in full control as the series moves to San Antonio for Games 3 and 4.