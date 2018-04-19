2018 NBA Playoffs scores, schedule, bracket for every first-round postseason matchup

The first round of the NBA postseason is kicking into high gear, and we've got the scores from every single game

We've been treated to several wonderful, action-packed days of NBA playoff basketball, and things are just getting started. There was some serious drama in the Game 1s over the weekend, and the drama continued with pivotal Game 2s on Wednesday: The Cavaliers and Jazz tied their respective series, while the Rockets took a 2-0 lead over the hapless Timberwolves.

On Thursday, the Sixers will try to take home-court advantage back from the Heat, while the Blazers and Spurs will try to avoid falling behind 3-0 against the Pelicans and Warriors, respectively.

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every first-round series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)

No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)

Western Conference

No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)

  • Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101
  • Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82
  • Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)

No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)

No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

2018-nba-bracket.jpg
Igor Mello/CBS Sports
