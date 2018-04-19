2018 NBA Playoffs scores, schedule, bracket for every first-round postseason matchup
The first round of the NBA postseason is kicking into high gear, and we've got the scores from every single game
We've been treated to several wonderful, action-packed days of NBA playoff basketball, and things are just getting started. There was some serious drama in the Game 1s over the weekend, and the drama continued with pivotal Game 2s on Wednesday: The Cavaliers and Jazz tied their respective series, while the Rockets took a 2-0 lead over the hapless Timberwolves.
On Thursday, the Sixers will try to take home-court advantage back from the Heat, while the Blazers and Spurs will try to avoid falling behind 3-0 against the Pelicans and Warriors, respectively.
Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every first-round series (info on live streaming here):
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)
- Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106 | Herbert: Raptors slay playoff demons
- Game 2 in Toronto: Raptors 130, Wizards 119 | Barnewall: Raptors prove old ways are extinct
- Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN 2
- Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Washington: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)
No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (OT) | Maloney: Celtics win after crazy sequence
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 120, Bucks 106 | Herbert: Giannis, Middleton can't beat Celtics by themselves
- Game 3 in Milwaukee: Friday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Milwaukee: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)
- Game 1 in Philadelphia: 76ers 130, Heat 103 | Barnewall: Simmons stuns in playoff debut
- Game 2 in Philadelphia: Heat 113, 76ers 103 | Botkin: Wade turns back the clock
- Game 3 in Miami: Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4 in Miami: Saturday, April 21, 2:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Philadelphia: TBD
- Game 6 in Miami: TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)
- Game 1 in Cleveland: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 | Herbert: Offensive issues plague Cavs
- Game 2 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 100, Pacers 97 | Herbert: LeBron finds sidekick in Korver
- Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA
- Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)
Western Conference
No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)
- Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101
- Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82
- Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92 | Ward-Henninger: Kerr one-ups Pop
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 116, Spurs 101 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors answer physical counterpunch
- Game 3 in San Antonio: Thursday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4 in San Antonio: Sunday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in San Antonio: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)
- Game 1 in Portland: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95 | Barnewall: Holiday the real hero of Game 1
- Game 2 in Portland: Pelicans 111, Blazers 102 | Barnewall: Playoff Rondo looks to finish what he started last year
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Thursday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)
No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)
- Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 116, Jazz 108
- Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Jazz 102, Thunder 95 | Maloney: Thunder stars go 0-14 in final frame
- Game 3 in Utah: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA
- Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
