2018 NBA Playoffs scores, schedule, bracket for every first-round postseason matchup

We've been treated to several wonderful, action-packed days of NBA playoff basketball, and things are just getting started. There was some serious drama in the Game 1s over the weekend, and the drama continued with pivotal Game 2s on Wednesday: The Cavaliers and Jazz tied their respective series, while the Rockets took a 2-0 lead over the hapless Timberwolves.

On Thursday, the Sixers will try to take home-court advantage back from the Heat, while the Blazers and Spurs will try to avoid falling behind 3-0 against the Pelicans and Warriors, respectively.

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every first-round series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101

Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82



Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)



Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 116, Jazz 108

Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Jazz 102, Thunder 95 | Maloney: Thunder stars go 0-14 in final frame



Game 3 in Utah: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA



Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)



2018 NBA Playoff Bracket