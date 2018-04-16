2018 NBA Playoffs: Scores, schedule, TV info, bracket for each first-round playoff matchup
The NBA postseason continues on Monday, and we've got the scores from every single game
We've been treated to two wonderful, action-packed days of NBA playoff basketball, and things are just getting started. There was some serious drama in the Game 1s over the weekend, and now the stage is set for pivotal Game 2s.
On Monday, the Sixers and Warriors will try to take 2-0 leads in their respective series.
Below are the schedules, scores and dates for every first-round series:
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)
- Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106 | Herbert: Raptors slay playoff demons
- Game 2 in Toronto: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN 2
- Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Washington: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)
No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (OT) | Maloney: Celtics win after crazy sequence
- Game 2 in Boston: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3 in Milwaukee: Friday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Milwaukee: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)
- Game 1 in Philadelphia: 76ers 130, Heat 103 | Barnewall: Simmons stuns in playoff debut
- Game 2 in Philadelphia: Monday, April 16, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3 in Miami: Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4 in Miami: Saturday, April 21, 2:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Miami: TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)
- Game 1 in Cleveland: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 | Herbert: Offensive issues plague Cavs
- Game 2 in Cleveland: Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)
Western Conference
No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)
- Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101
- Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday, April 18, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92 | Ward-Henninger: Kerr one-ups Pop
- Game 2 in Oakland: Monday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3 in San Antonio: Thursday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4 in San Antonio: Sunday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in San Antonio: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)
- Game 1 in Portland: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95 | Barnewall: Holiday the real hero of Game 1
- Game 2 in Portland: Tuesday, April 17, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Thursday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)
No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)
- Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 116, Jazz 108
- Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Wednesday, April 18, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 3 in Utah: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)
