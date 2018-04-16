2018 NBA Playoffs: Scores, schedule, TV info, bracket for each first-round playoff matchup

We've been treated to two wonderful, action-packed days of NBA playoff basketball, and things are just getting started. There was some serious drama in the Game 1s over the weekend, and now the stage is set for pivotal Game 2s.

On Monday, the Sixers and Warriors will try to take 2-0 leads in their respective series.

Below are the schedules, scores and dates for every first-round series:

Eastern Conference

Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106 | Herbert: Raptors slay playoff demons

Game 2 in Toronto: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV



Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN 2



Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Washington: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)

Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (OT) | Maloney: Celtics win after crazy sequence

Game 2 in Boston: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3 in Milwaukee: Friday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Milwaukee: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. ET, ABC



Game 5 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)

Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Philadelphia: 76ers 130, Heat 103 | Barnewall: Simmons stuns in playoff debut



Game 2 in Philadelphia: Monday, April 16, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in Miami: Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 4 in Miami: Saturday, April 21, 2:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)



Game 6 in Miami: TBD (if necessary)



Game 7 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)



Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Cleveland: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 | Herbert: Offensive issues plague Cavs

Game 2 in Cleveland: Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)

Western Conference

Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101

Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday, April 18, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)



Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92 | Ward-Henninger: Kerr one-ups Pop

Game 2 in Oakland: Monday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in San Antonio: Thursday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 4 in San Antonio: Sunday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC



Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in San Antonio: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)

Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Portland: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95 | Barnewall: Holiday the real hero of Game 1

Game 2 in Portland: Tuesday, April 17, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in New Orleans: Thursday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV



Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)



Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 116, Jazz 108

Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Wednesday, April 18, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV



Game 3 in Utah: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)



2018 NBA Playoff Bracket