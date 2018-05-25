2018 NBA Playoffs: Scores, TV info, bracket, schedule for both conference finals matchups

The conference finals are well underway in the 2018 NBA playoffs

Can the Rockets dethrone the NBA champion Warriors? They certainly have a chance after taking a 3-2 series lead with a big win in Game 5. In the Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics are also one win away from the Finals after they, too, won Game 5 in their Eastern finals matchup with the Cavaliers. 

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

celticscavs.jpg

Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

rapscavs.jpg

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland wins series 4-0  

celtics76ers.jpg

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers
Playoff series breakdown  

rapswiz.jpg

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards 
Toronto wins series 4-2

celticsbucks.jpg

First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks 
Boston wins series 4-3

cavspacers.jpg

First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat 
Philadelphia wins series 4-1

cavspacers.jpg

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers 
Cleveland wins series 4-3

Western Conference

rocketswarriors.jpg

Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

rocketsjazz.jpg

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Houston wins series 4-1   

warriorspels.jpg

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
Golden State wins series, 4-1

rocketswolves.jpg

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
Houston wins series 4-1

warriorsspurs.jpg

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
Golden State wins series 4-1 

pelsblazers.jpg

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans 
New Orleans wins series 4-0

thunderjazz.jpg

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Utah wins series 4-2

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket-cavs-celtics-rockets-warriors.jpg
NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports


