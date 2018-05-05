2018 NBA Playoffs: Scores, TV info, bracket, schedule for every postseason matchup

Just when you think you know what to expect in the 2018 NBA playoffs, boom -- we get blindsided. We thought the Warriors were in control of their series against the Pelicans, but then New Orleans comes out and blows Golden State out of the water in Game 3. Then we think the Jazz are going to scrap and claw to test the Rockets, and Houston obliterates them to take a 2-1 lead. Let's hope the playoffs continue to keep us on our toes. 

Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards 
Toronto wins series 4-2

First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks 
Boston wins series 4-3

First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat 
Philadelphia wins series 4-1

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers 
Cleveland wins series 4-3

Western Conference

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
Playoff series breakdown

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
Houston wins series 4-1

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
Golden State wins series 4-1 

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans 
New Orleans wins series 4-0

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Utah wins series 4-2

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket-celtics-win-1
Igor Mello/CBS Sports
