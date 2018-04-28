2018 NBA Playoffs second-round predictions: How long can Pelicans hold off Warriors?

The NBA playoffs don't reset between rounds. They don't allow for a reseeding to ensure the best teams are always facing the worst. They don't take a day off (at least not early).

As a result, with two Game 7s left to determine the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Western Conference final four is set: Warriors vs. Pelicans and, as determined late Friday, Rockets vs. Jazz. The Golden State Warriors faced a good warm-up test against the pesky San Antonio Spurs yet ultimately strolled into the round losing just once. New Orleans, on the other hand, shockingly swept the Portland Trail Blazers and became the first team to advance.

While it's expected Stephen Curry will return some time in the second round, no one yet knows exactly when he'll be cleared to play. Can the Warriors continue to win without their superstar, or will the Pelicans take full advantage as they attempt to pull off a stunning upset? Our CBS Sports' NBA experts predict who they believe will prevail and advance to the Western Conference finals.

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Here are your CBS Sports expert picks for the second round, which will be added to as the second round matchups become known:

Playoff series preview

Bill Reiter: It's a shot in the dark without knowing Curry's status. Still, give me the defending champions. Prediction: Warriors in 6

Reid Forgrave: With Steph Curry's injury keeping him out, and with Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday continuing to play at a high level, the defending champs will struggle mightily and go down 3-2. But a triumphant Curry return in Game 6 will propel the Warriors to the Western Conference Finals. Prediction: Warriors in 7

Brad Botkin: The run ends here for New Orleans, though I don't expect it to be easy for Golden State. I expect Stephen Curry to return by mid-series, and defending Curry is different than defending Damian Lillard, with all due respect to the Blazers star. The Pelicans have the ability to match up with Golden State. Jrue Holiday is elite on the perimeter and can check Klay Thompson and/or Curry. Nikola Mirotic showed he can defend high as a switcher/shader on pick and rolls, and you'll see Anthony Davis on Kevin Durant plenty. But each one of those matchups is a little bit of a stretch, and by the end of games and the series, it'll just be too much for the Pelicans to maintain to keep up with Golden State. Prediction: Warriors in 6

James Herbert: Maybe I'm overreacting to almost the entire NBA intelligentsia underestimating the Pelicans (or overestimating the Blazers, I guess) in the first round, but I don't feel right predicting that they will go down easily against an incomplete Warriors team. Of course, if Stephen Curry returns earlier than expected and doesn't have much rust, this could be over much more quickly than my prognostication. Prediction: Warriors in 6

Colin Ward-Henninger: The Pelicans come in red-hot, but this is a focused, united Warriors team. New Orleans pushes the pace, which plays into the Warriors' hands, particularly if Steph Curry comes back. It's been a great ride for the Pelicans, but it ends here. Prediction: Warriors in 5

Jack Maloney: The Pelicans have a top six or seven guy in the league in Anthony Davis and played some fantastic basketball in their first-round sweep of the Trail Blazers, but their season will come to an end in the second round. Despite the momentum they carry into the series, the Warriors are just too good, too talented. Steph Curry's absence may cost them a few games, but the Warriors will take this series. Prediction: Warriors in 6

Chris Barnewall: The Warriors could easily blow this series out of the water and sweep the Pelicans handily. However, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday have earned the respect of giving them at least two games, and especially if Curry doesn't play at the start of the series. If New Orleans is going to have a chance it will be through Davis and his size, but the Warriors are just too talented. They still have Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green is a defensive force. How do the Pelicans plan to slow down and keep up with Klay Thompson? There are just too many problems the Pelicans have to solve if they're going to win four games. Prediction: Warriors in 6