2018 NBA playoffs: Spurs vs. Warriors live updates, schedule, game scores, highlights
The Spurs face the Warriors at the Oracle. Meanwhile, the Heat snapped Philly's winning streak in Game 2
Day 3 of the NBA Playoffs is under way, and the first game of the night was an entertaining one. The Miami Heat started out slow, but used a monster second quarter to build a double-digit lead on the Sixers. They almost gave it all away in the fourth, but Dwyane Wade saved the day with some big plays down the stretch. He finished with 28 points as the Heat evened the series, 1-1.
Still to come is Game 2 between the Warriors and Spurs from Oracle. Can the Spurs bounce back from a poor performance on Sunday? Follow along below to find out.
NBA playoff schedule for Monday, April 16
All times Eastern
- Game 2: Heat 113, 76ers 103 (Box Score)
- Game 2: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
Live udpates
Game 2: Heat 113, 76ers 103
The Miami Heat came out ready to play in Game 2, especially Dwyane Wade. The veteran had 21 points off the bench in the first half, and moved into 10th place on the all-time postseason scoring list.
He kept up the strong play all game long, coming up with a few huge plays down the stretch, as the Heat held off a furious comeback attempt by the Sixers.
Wade finished with 28 points on 11 of 17 shooting and seven rebounds. This was the Sixers' first loss since March 13, as the Heat snapped their 17-game winning streak.
Game 2: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors
The Spurs have looked much better in the first half of Game 2 than they did in Game 1. Heading into halftime they have a six-point lead, thanks to plays like this from Patty Mills, who drained the and-one 3.
-
