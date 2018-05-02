2018 NBA Playoffs: Stephen Curry returns for Warriors and makes an immediate impact in Game 2
It took two plays for the Warriors to remember why they missed Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry is back for the Warriors after not playing since March 23 due to an MCL injury. With that kind of time missed, there was a concern that he might have a little rust in his return. Perhaps Curry needed some time to run everything off, get his jump shot back and let the Warriors ease him back into the offense.
It seemed like that's what the Warriors were doing when they brought Curry off the bench. However, that wasn't the case at all. He made his presence felt the second he walked on the court. The first thing he did was drain a semi-contested 3-pointer.
This was fantastic. The Warriors want to see Curry shooting confidently and looking healthy while he does it. That isn't why they missed him though. The reason the Warriors missed Curry is due to how he makes the offense go. He is the engine they operate on and when he's on the floor they just look different. Curry showed that ability the following possession when he initiated a set that ended in a Warriors dunk under the rim.
Golden State brings over a screen with Draymond Green. Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday both commit to Curry, because of the threat of the deep ball. New Orleans has to rotate over so Green can't get a layup. He kicks to Andre Iguodala in the corner who immediately kicks to Kevin Durant. He drives past Davis, who is flat-footed because he was still recovering from having to rotate himself. Nikola Mirotic comes over to take the charge and then Durant gives it back to an open Kevon Looney for a wide-open dunk.
This entire play starts because the Pelicans had to commit to Curry to avoid another 3-pointer. That's the way he bends a defense and that is how the Warriors decimate a defense. Even the most skilled teams struggle against this and it's why Golden State is thrilled to have Curry back on the floor.
