2018 NBA Playoffs: Sunday schedule, matchups, online stream, TV channels, dates, bracket, times
The NBA playoffs continue on Sunday with Game 7 between the Celtics and Cavaliers
It's a duo of Game 7s to finish out the conference finals. The Celtics and Cavaliers will play a winner-take-all Game 7 in Boston on Sunday, while the Rockets and Warriors meet for their own Game 7 on Monday.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Sunday, May 27
- Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Monday, May 28
- Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Thursday, May 31
- Game 1: Celtics/Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Sunday, June 3
- Game 2: Celtics/Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
Wednesday, June 6
- Game 3: Rockets/Warriors at Celtics/Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Friday, June 8
- Game 4: Rockets/Warriors at Celtics/Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Monday, June 11
- Game 5: Celtics/Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*
Thursday, June 14
- Game 6: Rockets/Warriors at Celtics/Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*
Sunday, June 17
- Game 7: Celtics/Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC*
*If necessary
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The conference finals are almost complete in the 2018 NBA playoffs
