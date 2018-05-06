2018 NBA Playoffs: Sunday schedule, TV channels, online stream, matchups, dates, times, bracket

This second round of the NBA playoffs might be done a little faster than we expected. That largely depends on whether the Rockets and Warriors can open up 3-1 leads in their series against the Jazz and Pelicans on Sunday.

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Sunday, May 6

Game 4: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC



Monday, May 7

Game 4: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m. ET, TNT

Tuesday, May 8

Game 5: Utah Jazz at Houston Rocekts, 8 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, May 9

Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)



Thursday, May 10

Game 6: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)

Friday, May 11

Game 6: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)

Saturday, May 12

No games scheduled

Sunday, May 13

Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, time/channel TBD (if necessary)



Monday, May 14

Game 7: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)



Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16

Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)



Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17