2018 NBA Playoffs: Sunday schedule, TV channels, online stream, matchups, dates, times, bracket
The NBA postseason continues Sunday with two Game 4s in the Western Conference
This second round of the NBA playoffs might be done a little faster than we expected. That largely depends on whether the Rockets and Warriors can open up 3-1 leads in their series against the Jazz and Pelicans on Sunday.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Sunday, May 6
- Game 4: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 4: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Monday, May 7
- Game 4: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Tuesday, May 8
- Game 5: Utah Jazz at Houston Rocekts, 8 p.m., TNT
- Game 5: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m., TNT
Wednesday, May 9
- Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 5: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)
Thursday, May 10
- Game 6: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 6: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
Friday, May 11
- Game 6: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 6: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
Saturday, May 12
No games scheduled
Sunday, May 13
- Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, time/channel TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, time/channel TBD (if necessary)
Monday, May 14
- Game 7: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)
Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16
- Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)
Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17
- 2018 NBA Finals begin
