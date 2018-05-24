2018 NBA Playoffs: Thursday schedule, matchups, TV channels, online stream, dates, times, bracket

The NBA Finals are inching ever closer, and one of the Western Conference teams will take a huge step toward that goal on Thursday. With the series tied 2-2, the Warriors and Rockets will meet on Thursday in a pivotal Game 5.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Thursday, May 24

Game 5: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT



Friday, May 25

Game 6: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)



Saturday, May 26

Game 6: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)



Sunday, May 27

Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)



Monday, May 28

Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)



Thursday, May 31 through Sunday, June 17