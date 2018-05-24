2018 NBA Playoffs: Thursday schedule, matchups, TV channels, online stream, dates, times, bracket
The NBA playoffs continue on Thursday with Game 5 between the Warriors and Rockets
The NBA Finals are inching ever closer, and one of the Western Conference teams will take a huge step toward that goal on Thursday. With the series tied 2-2, the Warriors and Rockets will meet on Thursday in a pivotal Game 5.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Thursday, May 24
- Game 5: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Friday, May 25
- Game 6: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)
Saturday, May 26
- Game 6: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
Sunday, May 27
- Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
Monday, May 28
- Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
Thursday, May 31 through Sunday, June 17
- 2018 NBA Finals
-
