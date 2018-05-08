2018 NBA Playoffs: Tuesday schedule, TV channels, online stream, matchups, times, dates, bracket
The NBA postseason continues Tuesday with two Game 5s in the Western Conference
Just four games into the second round of the 2018 NBA playoffs, and we already have one series complete. On Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers completed the four-game series sweep over the top-seeded Toronto Raptors. On Tuesday, two more teams will have the chance to punch tickets to the conference finals. First, the Rockets will host the Jazz and close out the series in five games. The Warriors have the same objective at home against the Pelicans in the late game.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Tuesday, May 8
- Game 5: Utah Jazz at Houston Rocekts, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Wednesday, May 9
- Game 5: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Thursday, May 10
- Game 6: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 6: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
Friday, May 11
- Game 6: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
Saturday, May 12
No games scheduled
Sunday, May 13
- Game 7: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, time/channel TBD (if necessary)
Monday, May 14
- Game 7: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)
Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16
- Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)
Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17
- 2018 NBA Finals begin
