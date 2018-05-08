2018 NBA Playoffs: Tuesday schedule, TV channels, online stream, matchups, times, dates, bracket

Just four games into the second round of the 2018 NBA playoffs, and we already have one series complete. On Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers completed the four-game series sweep over the top-seeded Toronto Raptors. On Tuesday, two more teams will have the chance to punch tickets to the conference finals. First, the Rockets will host the Jazz and close out the series in five games. The Warriors have the same objective at home against the Pelicans in the late game.

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Tuesday, May 8



Game 5: Utah Jazz at Houston Rocekts, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Wednesday, May 9

Game 5: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Thursday, May 10

Game 6: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 6: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)

Friday, May 11

Game 6: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)



Saturday, May 12

No games scheduled

Sunday, May 13

Game 7: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, time/channel TBD (if necessary)



Monday, May 14

Game 7: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)



Game 7: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)



Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16

Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)



Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17